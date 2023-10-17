OKLAHOMA CITY – The Milwaukee Bucks fell in the penultimate preseason contest to the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-101. The Bucks trailed the whole game with the narrowest deficit coming midway through the third at 68-67. Oklahoma City shot 56.5% from the field compared to 39.6% for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard was limited, only scoring five points and Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 18 points. Malik Beasley led the Bucks with 20 points. They return home for their preseason finale on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.