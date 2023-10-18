The Green Bay Packers have lost their last two games, and come Sunday, the team will be looking for answers, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

However, a solution for their woes might not be too far away.

The latest reports out of Titletown have suggested that #33, Aaron Jones, could return to work for the Pack, who desperately need some answers on offense.

Over the last three games, Green Bay’s offense has been outscored 54-6 in the first half. No team has averaged fewer yards in the first half either, at just 98.3, than this current Packers team. A big reason why? This team just has yet to have their identity in place since Jones went down in week 1.

As Head coach Matt LaFleur searches for solutions, he shouldn’t have to look for long – The Packers must prioritize feeding the ball to a healthy Aaron Jones – in both the running and passing game.

Historical statistics underscore his significance to the team’s success, as the Packers boast an impressive 15-2 record when Jones rushes for 100 or more yards – leaning on #33 as the linchpin of their offensive identity could provide the team with a much-needed boost.

For first-year starter Jordan Love, the offense and the play-calling have done him 0 favors. Outside of a healthy offensive line, his best friend on offense is a healthy, reliable running back, especially in an offense that feeds off the play action.

Jones possesses the explosiveness and versatility this team has lacked since week 1, and his ability to change the dynamic of a game makes him the ideal player to reinvigorate the Packers’ offensive firepower to set them up on a winning path.