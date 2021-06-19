MILWAUKEE – The Bucks are in Brooklyn for a winner-take-all game seven in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Follow along with our second screen below:

Can’t call that foul on pj in a game 7 in OT#letemplay — Thon Maker ™ (@ThonMaker14) June 20, 2021

#MILvBKN OVERTIME IN Game 7 tied at 109-109. Hope you took your Heart Meds. @620wtmj https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 80 — Ted Davis (@nbated) June 20, 2021

Every time a Net drives to the basket there’s a foul called.



Meanwhile, aside from against Giannis, there have been precisely ZERO fouls on any Bucks FG attempts the entire game, according to these officials. — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 20, 2021

Most games have a turning point. I hope that wasn’t it. What looked like a transition opportunity for the #Bucks ends up a slam for KD and foul. From potentially tied at 93 to potentially 96-91. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 20, 2021

There is P.J. Tucker’s fifth personal foul.



He is beside himself about the screens that are being set on him right now. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 20, 2021

#Bucks enter 4th quarter with a 1 point lead after trailing by 6 at the half. The Nets have the best player, I believe the Bucks are a better team. Buckle up. Don’t expect many substitutions. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 20, 2021

Both teams shot 50% in the third. The Bucks are finding their offense — Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 20, 2021

The bank is open late on Saturdays. pic.twitter.com/th8ndmBoWN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021

7-0 to begin the 2nd half exactly what the #Bucks needed. 54-53 at the 10:08 mark. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 20, 2021

#MILvBKN Game 7 Halftime Nets 53 Bucks 47 Bucks 38% Giannis 15 points Lopez 12 Middleton 2-11 Holiday 2-11 Durant 20 points @620wtmj https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 80 — Ted Davis (@nbated) June 20, 2021

Single digit halftime deficit would feel like a win — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 20, 2021

Splash Mountain in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/UpLA6HXWtD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021

#MILvBKN After 1 Nets 28 Bucks 25 Giannis 10 points Durant 10 Bucks 40% Nets 53% @620wtmj https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z — Ted Davis (@nbated) June 20, 2021

Chuck makes his guarantee for Game 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/r01OIXoZJp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 20, 2021

Built for this moment. pic.twitter.com/Gqrz9nIMPu — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021

Starters Inactive’s and Refs for Game 7 Bucks-Nets in Brooklyn @620wtmj https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 80 pic.twitter.com/HLYlhaDbF3 — Ted Davis (@nbated) June 20, 2021

Game 7. Same 5. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021

A change in the Nets starting lineup from Game 6 to Game 7: https://t.co/KfG6EAnv8p — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 20, 2021

The Deer District is starting to fill up! Where are you watching Game 7 tonight? pic.twitter.com/muPb79smEi — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 19, 2021

30 minutes to air Game 7 Bucks-Nets in Brooklyn @620wtmj @ESPNMadison 100.5 @WNFL Green Bay 1440 101.9 State Network https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 80 League Audio Pass https://t.co/dyVsXY9hHd Home Team has won every Game this Series pic.twitter.com/bXXNuZcWAp — Ted Davis (@nbated) June 19, 2021

Giannis warms up ahead of Game 7. pic.twitter.com/gl4JvPLZN8 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 19, 2021