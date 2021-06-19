MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee police officer is recovering after being injured in a car crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. near 27th Street and West Wells Street.

The police department says the officer was in his squad cruiser when it was rear-ended by a vehicle being driven by a 19-year-old man.

That man was taken into custody in connection with the crash.

The officer, a 31-year-old man with more than five years of service, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.