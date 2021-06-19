WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Marc Sass of the Wisconsin DNR talks about drought conditions and the long term impact on Wisconsin wildlife and environment.

Debbie Lazaga of WTMJ joins to talk about traffic safety and Pandemic increase of deadly crashes.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter for TMJ4 News talks about finding rental cars first when traveling as well as the boom of tech jobs.

Melissa Barclay of WTMJ is joined by 101.7 The Truths Melanie Ricks to talk Juneteenth Day and what it means now that it is a Federal Holiday.

Gene Mueller of WTMJ joins to talk about his retirement announcement.