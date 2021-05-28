MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks guard Dante DiVincenzo will miss the rest of the 2021 NBA Playoffs after suffering a torn ligament in his left ankle, according to the team.

DiVincenzo went down in the second quarter of the team’s 113-84 win in Miami on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old underwent an MRI in Miami on Friday which revealed the injury.

Throughout the regular season, DiVincenzo averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this year.

Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the 2021 Playoffs due to a torn ligament in his left ankle.



The injury occurred in the second period of the Bucks’ Game 3 win at Miami last night. pic.twitter.com/0HnuPS2Twh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 28, 2021