MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks guard Dante DiVincenzo will miss the rest of the 2021 NBA Playoffs after suffering a torn ligament in his left ankle, according to the team.
DiVincenzo went down in the second quarter of the team’s 113-84 win in Miami on Thursday night.
The 24-year-old underwent an MRI in Miami on Friday which revealed the injury.
Throughout the regular season, DiVincenzo averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this year.
