On Memorial Day we remember those who have given an unfathomable sacrifice for our country.

But for the family members of fallen soliders, it’s not just on Memorial Day that they remember their loved ones. They grieve everyday for those they have lost.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay got the chance to speak with Lori and John Witmer, the parent’s of Michelle Witmer, the first woman National Guard solider in the country to be killed in combat.

Seventeen years later, the pain of losing a daughter is just a present.

You can read more about Michelle’s story in a book that her father John wrote in 2011. Check out “Sisters in Arms: A Father Remembers on Amazon by clicking HERE.