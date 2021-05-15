MILWAUKEE — Could Christian Yelich be getting closer to starting for the Brewers?

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters Saturday afternoon that the 2018 NL MVP handled his first rehab start in Nashville well and that his back held up.

Christian Yelich is scheduled to play five or six innings today. He reported coming through last night’s Sounds debut in good shape with the back, Craig Counsell said. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 15, 2021

If all goes well in Yelich’s weekend in Nashville, there is a chance he could play with the big league club next week.