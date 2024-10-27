MILWAUKEE– The Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Titus J. Rantanen.

Rantanen was last seen Sunday morning around 6:46 a.m. walking on foot near East Potter Avenue.

Rantanen is around 5’04″, 270lbs, short brown hair, and green eyes. Titus was last seen wearing gray sweatshirt, brown sweatpants, and Velcro shoes.

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with information about Rantanen’s whereabouts should reach out to Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at (414)-935-7262.