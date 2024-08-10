Wisconsin Sports Weekend returned this weekend live at the Wisconsin State Fair with Greg Matzek and Alex Strouf.

During the first hour, Greg was joined by Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin to talk about the Green Bay Packers first preseason game and Jeff Levering of the Brewers Radio Network to talk about the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Second hour of the show was focused on the State of the State Teams as Greg and Alex talked more Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers football. Alex and Greg talked where the Packers may finish in the NFC North, how far the Milwaukee Brewers may go, the Bucks off season moves, and what to expect from the Badgers football team this fall.