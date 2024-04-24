WAUKESHA – Former president Donald Trump is coming back to Wisconsin. His 2024 campaign announced that Trump will hold a rally in Waukesha on May 1, delivering remarks at the Waukesha County Expo Center at 2 p.m.

“The bottom line is the Badger State is suffering under Biden, and President Trump will once again deliver safety and affordability to Wisconsin!” the campaign said.

This will be the first rally that Trump has been able to hold since the beginning of his hush money trial in New York, which has put his reelection campaign on hold. It will be the second time Trump has visited Wisconsin in less than a month, with the former president holding a rally in Green Bay on April 2.

The Biden campaign has also been active in Wisconsin as the 2024 campaign amps up, with Vice President Kamala Harris visiting La Crosse on April 22 and President Biden himself stopping in Madison on April 8.

Trump will also hold a rally in Freeland, Michigan later in the day on May 1.

This a developing story and will be updated with further information as we receive it.