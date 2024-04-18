UNION GROVE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating two complaints of “suspicious circumstances” in the Village of Union Grove.

Witnesses reported a middle-aged, white male in a white or light silver sedan watching children and/or asking children if they needed a ride.

Union Grove suspicious vehicle. Image provided by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office

The incidents happened on Friday, April 12 around 8pm and on Tuesday, April 16 around 3pm.

Investigators are not sure if the incidents are related.

If anyone has any information or video surveillance that would assist in this investigation, please contact Investigator Isferding at (262) 636-3312.