Every week, the WTMJ Wisconsin’s Morning News team celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’

The show defines an ‘Everyday Hero’ as an average John or Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea that they’d be saving a life!

On Thursday, the team honored Nathaniel Jahn, a veteran who saved the only survivor of a devastating crash in Clark County that took the lives of nine people. Jahn tells TMJ4 News he witnessed the crash, called 911, and found a 2-year-old boy in the wreckage.

Thanks to Jahn, a 2-year-old boy survived.

