UPDATE 5/28/24 4:55 PM – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 5:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Milwaukee County until 7:45 p.m.

Locations impacted by the thunderstorm include Milwaukee, West Allis, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Greendale, St. Francis, Hales Corners, West Milwaukee, Franklin, Milwaukee Hoan Bridge, State Fair Park, Marquette University, Mitchell Park Domes, AmFam Field, and Maier Festival Park.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha County until 5:00 p.m.

Communities impacted include Waukesha, New Berlin, Brookfield and Muskego.