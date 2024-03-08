UPDATE at 3:15 p.m. CST on March 8, 2024: Clark County authorities have released preliminary information about Friday morning’s deadly crash on WI-95 near Dewhurst.

Authorities say a semi-tractor and trailer approached the intersection of County Highway J on WI-95 while a van drove northbound on County Highway J. The van allegedly entered the intersection northbound, where it was struck by the oncoming semi.

Emergency crews remain on the scene with Wisconsin State Patrol and local authorities to help investigate, clear the scene and process this incident. As a result, WI-95 remains closed near County Highway J.

DEWHURST, Wis. — At least one person died in a serious traffic incident near the Town of Dewhurst in Clark County, where all lanes of WI-95 are blocked near County Highway J.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation via 511 Wisconsin, WI-95 is shut down in both directions with Clark County deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol on the scene to investigate and help clear the scene.

Details are sparse at this point in the investigation. Local authorities are not disclosing the identity of any victims at this point in the process. It remains unclear how many vehicles or people were involved. However, it was confirmed to be a multi-vehicle incident.

Clark County officials are currently contacting family members/next of kin before releasing public details. If you reside in or plan to travel through the area, you’re urged to find an alternative route until authorities clear the scene.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

