The Green Bay Packers have named Jeff Hafley defensive coordinator, replacing Joe Barry who was fired last week after three seasons.

In a statement released by the team, Packers Head Coach, Matt LaFleur welcomed Hafley to the organization.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Gina, and their daughters, Hope and Leah, to the Packers and the Green Bay community,” LaFleur said. “Jeff has had success at every stop of his coaching career with an impressive track record of developing players at every level. We look forward to him leading our defense”

Hafley comes to the Packers after working as the head coach for Boston College for the past four seasons (2020-23), where he led the Eagles to bowl eligibility in three of his four years. In 2021, the defense ranked No. 3 nationally in passing yards allowed (173.5 per game) and also were top-30 nationally in total defense, red-zone defense, first downs allowed, third-down percentage, team passing efficiency and defensive touchdowns.

Prior to his time at Boston College, Hafley was the co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach for Ohio State in 2019. In addition, Hafley boasts significant NFL coaching experience.

Hafley spent seven seasons as an NFL assistant coach, working as a defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers (2016-18) and Cleveland Browns (2014-15). Hafley’s first stint in the NFL was as an assistant defensive backs coach for Tampa Bay in 2012 and then was the secondary/safeties coach for the Buccaneers in 2013.