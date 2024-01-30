MILWAUKEE — A Glendale teacher will soon be floating in a zero-gravity aircraft at 32,000 feet above the Earth.

Lalitha Murali is a teacher and gifted program coordinator at Glenn Hills Middle School. She’s one of 11 teachers from across the nation who submitted a winning proposal to conduct zero-gravity experiments designed by her students aboard a specially modified Boeing 727.

“My students have designed two different micro-gravity experiments,” Murali told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “One is testing the carbon dioxide redistribution in space.”

The flight will take place sometime between March 5 and 8 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where Murali will spend 11 minutes aboard the G-Force One from Zero-G.

Murali’s students in 6th through 8th grade have won the Future City STEM Competition at the state level for five years in a row. They’ve been studying topics like carbon dioxide and zero gravity in the classroom for the past two years.

“Currently 60 students in our school are working on nine different NASA missions,” said Murali.

