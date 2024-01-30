MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson laughed when he was asked about it on Monday.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this,” the mayor scoffed.

During an event held by the Walker Media Group, WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano had asked why Johnson singled out the restaurant, Cracker Barrel, when responding to a social media post from Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann. In early January, Schoemann urged residents of Milwaukee County to head to Washington County to make their big purchases, following the implementation of the new sales tax in the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee Mayor @CavalierJohnson: "I thought (Josh Schoemann’s comments) were unfortunate knowing that all communities need revenue. If folks are looking at a high-quality dinner or a theater or a fine dining experience, they can come here, or go to Cracker Barrel there." https://t.co/S6RWJzCaBO — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) January 4, 2024

“I actually do like Cracker Barrel,” Johnson admitted on Monday. “Just last year, my family was at that Cracker Barrel. Plus we go to Holy Hill every year.”

Johnson told Vitrano he was frustrated by Schoemann’s social media post because he saw it as a cheap shot, since Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley worked closely with state GOP leadership to get a shared revenue plan approved.

“Our efforts were helpful not just to Milwaukee but all around the state,” Johnson said. “(Schoemann) took that as a wedge issue, a cudgel, to bring people to Washington County. Look, if you want to get folks to Washington County, that’s fine. (But) maybe you should try to build some affordable housing in your county.”

Appreciate @MattWalkerWI and @WalkerMediaMKE brining local business leaders together for round table today. @cityofmilwaukee @MayorMKE had some candid answers on Northridge, crime and yes, I did ask about @CrackerBarrel All that on Tuesday’s show @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/TwbfjC5Zu7 — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) January 29, 2024

Johnson also addressed the former Northridge Mall property. The city now has ownership of the property and intends to raze the buildings later this year.

“We owe it to the people who live there to look at all (development) possibilities, and not just take the first thing that comes up. But first things first, let’s get rid of the blight.”

