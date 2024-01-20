MILWAUKEE – Microsoft is donating $1.2 million to the UWM Foundation to support the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s (UWM) Connected Systems Institute (CSI). CSI helps faculty and student researchers develop advanced manufacturing processes, with focuses on technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics. In a statement, UWM said the donation will be used to expand the “talent pipeline” into the technology industry.

It’s the second major contribution from Microsoft to CSI, with the first being in 2019 for $1.5 million. CSI was the first of its’ kind when it launched in 2017.

UWM Chancellor Mark Mone released the following statement regarding the donation:

“We at UWM are so grateful to Microsoft for their continued support of the Connected Systems Institute. This gift allows us to expand innovation among Wisconsin manufacturers through the adoption of Industry 4.0 and AI technologies and to meet the ever-increasing demand for a highly skilled workforce. Together, we are advancing the economic growth of our region.” University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone

Microsoft is one of the many industry partners to CSI, including Rockwell Automation, We Energies, and Brady. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella graduated from UWM’s College of Engineering & Applied Science in 1990 with a master’s degree in computer science.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

COUNTDOWN TO THE RNC: How will the Iowa Caucus shape the lead-up to the Convention?