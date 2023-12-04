MILWAUKEE — Police Officer James Nowak of the Milwaukee Police Department, the former partner of late MPD officer Peter Jerving, was involved in a serious collision with a semi-truck in Oak Creek on Sunday, suffering life-threatening injuries in the process.

According to our news partners at TMJ4, the 30-year-old police officer was involved in a collision on the 6600-block of S. Pennsylvania Ave in Oak Creek late on Sunday night. He was the only occupant of his vehicle and was rushed to Froedtert Hospital for emergency care.

The semi-truck was occupied by one driver and one passenger, who were reportedly not hurt in the accident and reportedly remained on the scene to comply with the police investigation.

Oak Creek Police have stated Nowak is in ‘grave condition’, and is not expected to survive.

Nowak and Jerving were partners for four years with many sources describing the duo as best friends. Jerving passed away after being shot in the line of duty in February while attempting to arrest an armed robbery suspect who was since identified as Terrell I. Thompson.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

