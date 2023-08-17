The Milwaukee Bucks have released their full regular season schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season, highlighted by a sixth consecutive year with a game on Christmas Day against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Bucks will tip off the season on Thursday, October 26 with a nationally televised matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum. Other highlights include two home games against the Miami Heat, who knocked the Bucks out in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, February 13, as well as a home game against the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on Monday, Feb. 12.

Nineteen of the Bucks’ regular season games are slated to be nationally televised on ABC, ESPN and TNT this season. The Bally Sports Wisconsin broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 season will be announced at a later date.

The Bucks’ regular season schedule will also include games as part of the league’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, which will consist of Group Play and Knockout Round games. The Bucks have been placed in East Group B and will tip off Group Play action at home against the New York Knicks on Friday, November 3. Group play will also include a game against the Heat on Tuesday, November. 28.

The Knockout Rounds of the league’s new annual competition are slated to take place between Monday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 9, with eight teams advancing to the Quarterfinals. All Group Play and Knockout Round games, excluding the Championship, will count towards the regular season standings and are part of each team’s 82-game schedule.

The full 82-game schedule is below: