Injured Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell may return before the end of the year, according to the team’s front office.

“Mitchell could be trending in the right direction,” Senior VP and general manager Matt Arnold told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “He could potentially be available in late September. He’s got a long way to go but I know he’s working hard and feeling good.”

Mitchell suffered a torn labrum when he slid into third base during a game in mid-April. He was feared to be lost for the season.

“We thought he would be out for the year,” he said. “He’s overcome a lot.”