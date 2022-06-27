MILWAUKEE – A 21-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly committed suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Sunday night.

He was arrested a little bit after 4:30 p.m. at Bradford Beach on misdemeanor charges that included Disorderly Conduct, Resisting

Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Bail Jumping.

He was placed into a holding cell at 6:18 p.m. and was said to be checked on every 30 minutes. However, almost two hours after being placed into the cell, he was pronounced dead by suicide by medical personnel.

The Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office say they are “cooperating fully with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Milwaukee

County District Attorney’s Office as they investigate.”