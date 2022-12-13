UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 13: Bystanders of the violent crash near WIS-100 and N Mayfair Rd helped to save injured victims at the scene of a massive, multi-part crash that involved 10 vehicles in the Wauwatosa area on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, authorities received a call about an accident involving a yellow Public Works vehicle shortly after Noon. Authorities learned that the initial collision near Watertown Plank Rd wasn’t very serious, but a second crash at W Wisconsin Ave was far more grave.

The heavy-duty truck struck several parked cars including at least one that caught on fire, per Wauwatosa PD. Three adults are confirmed to have died — the driver of the Public Works vehicle and two others who were stopped in traffic.

Two more people were transported to a nearby hospital for emergency evaluation and care. Their current condition has not been made public. One other person was injured, but not hospitalized as a result of the incident.

This investigation is being handled jointly by the Wauwatosa Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

UPDATE at 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 13: Three people are dead and others were hospitalized in a serious crash off WIS-100 at N Mayfair Rd & W Wisconsin Ave.

As reported by TMJ4, one of the vehicles that was allegedly involved in the fiery collision was a Department of Public Works truck. Their report suggests that the responsible driver, who hasn’t been identified, tried to leave the initial crime scene and caused damage along the roadway before coming to a halt.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, southbound lanes of Mayfair Rd are closed between Watertown Plank Rd and W Blue Mound Rd while northbound lanes are closed from W Wisconsin Ave to Potter Rd.

This is a developing story. The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

MILWAUKEE — Half a mile of WIS-100 is closed in both directions for what bystanders described as a “large accident” spanning the roadway from Wisconsin Ave to W Watertown Plank Rd near the Milwaukee County Zoo.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Emergency responders are at the scene with authorities blocking off the roadway at both points so they can properly clear the area and investigate the crash.

No details on how many vehicles or people were involved in the accident. However, a worker at a nearby business told WTMJ that the crash was serious and involved multiple vehicles.

Currently, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case. They expect to be on the scene until 2:00 p.m. PST at the earliest. WisDOT described a burning vehicle near Research Dr and WIS-100.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

