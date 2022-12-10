A 44-year-old Postal Carrier was shot and killed near 65th and Lancaster Friday night on Milwaukee’s north side.

Milwaukee police responded around 6pm to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead. The worker in question was delivering mail at the time, and was an 18-year veteran of the Postal Service.

Postal workers were on scene grieving when authorities arrived. Neighbors say the area is typically very quiet, and the man killed was a kind spirit and a father of four.

“To see someone that’s a pillar in our community…doing what all of us are doing [which is] trying to provide for his family…to even imagine someone would even want to do any harm to him is just outrageous” said neighbor Jeff Brown.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson released the following statement Friday night:

“The shooting death of a Milwaukee postal worker is alarming. My thoughts are with the victim’s family and colleagues. The postal worker in this homicide was a public servant, which makes this crime even more disturbing. Criminals responsible for death and harm in our city must be held accountable. To accomplish that, anyone with information about this crime, or other serious crime in Milwaukee, should step forward.”

The Milwaukee Police Department is being assisted in their criminal investigation by the United States Postal Investigation Service and the FBI.