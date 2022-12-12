MILWAUKEE — It’s official: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor and his All-Star Band will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with a special appearance from Sheryl Crow during Summerfest 2023.

According to event organizers, Crow will join Taylor and his band for their featured performance on Saturday, June 24, 2023. One day prior, the Zac Brown Band and Marcus King will take center stage at the AmFam Insurance Amphitheater to kick things off for the 55th anniversary concert event.

Ticket sales will begin in person and online starting Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CST. You can purchase tickets directly at Summerfest.com or through Ticketmaster. Want to purchase your tickets in person? You can do so at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets purchased to see James Taylor and Sheryl Crow will come with admission to Summerfest for the full day that they are scheduled to perform. Crow, a nine-time Grammy Award winner, is not scheduled to appear anywhere else, or host a solo show during the course of the music festival.

Summerfest organizers haven’t yet announced performers for the festival stage. However, Zach Bryan will perform on July 7 followed by shows by Imagine Dragons and AJR on July 8.

The complete lineup will trickle out during the weeks and months to come, but Summerfest 2023 is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet.

