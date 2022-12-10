Nearly 30 dogs and several other animals were rescued from a home Saturday morning in Milwaukee’s North Division Neighborhood.

The Milwaukee Police Department completed a search warrant of a home around 9:00am near the intersection of 9th and Hadley. Police had reason animal mistreatment was potentially occurring at the home.

Police say that during the investigation, 27 dogs were rescued. Additionally, a significant number of other exotic animals were rescued, including alligators, snakes, ducks, and several other types of animals.

Milwaukee Police then arrested a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, where charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Police say the investigation is ongoing. No word on the condition of the animals or where they were transported to.