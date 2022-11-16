UPDATE

WAUKESHA- Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November.

After an hours-long hearing that stretched back to Tuesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow handed down the maximum penalty allowed by state law. Brooks was sentenced to life without parole for all six deaths, and an additional 762.5 years for the injuries suffered by others.

The victims who were killed have been identified as 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 71 year-old Leanna Owen, 52 year-old Jane Kulich, 81 year-old Wilhelm Hospel, 52 year-old Tamara Durand, & 8 year-old Jackson Sparks.

The City of Waukesha released a statement following today’s sentencing.

“I am thankful that the trail is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward,” said Mayor Shawn Reilly

“Today justice was served. Today starts a new chapter in healing for our community. Today also demonstrates our continued resiliency and our strong sense of community” said Police Chief Dan Thompson.

ORIGINAL POST

