Three people and more than fifty dogs are said to be ok after a plane crash landed onto a Waukesha County golf course on Tuesday.

The plane, bringing dogs from New Orleans to HAWS, landed on the Western Lakes Golf Course during a snow storm.

“It was surreal to see an airplane right in between the second and third holes,” general manager Jason Hoelz told Wis. Morning News. “The tail section of the airplane landed five feet from the pin on the fifth hole.”

The dogs are now recovering, after escaping serious injury.

“A couple of the (dog) cages were banged up, but it’s incredible none of them were badly hurt,” Hoelz said. “People are trying to talk (the golf course superintendent) into (adopting a puppy).”