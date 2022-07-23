MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four shootings that happened Friday night, including on one Brady Street. None of the incidents resulted in deaths, but one man is in critical condition according to MPD.

The first incident happened near 22nd and Wright around 8:15 p.m. A 29-year-old man has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Around 8:51 p.m., police responded to a second incident near 47th and Hampton. A 32-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to survive.

Less than an hour later, at 9:44 p.m., officials responded to 19th and Clarke for reports of a shooting. Officials found a 49year-old with non-fatal injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is expected

to survive.

The circumstances that led to these shootings are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

The fourth incident happened around 11:43 p.m. near Arlington and Brady Street. A 30-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an argument, police said. MPD is now seeking a known suspect in the incident.

If you have any information regarding any of these shootings, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.