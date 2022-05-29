MILWAUKEE – 11 people were shot, two of them fatally, on Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend in Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened around 9:05 a.m. Friday near 17th and Atkinson. A 21-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The fatal shootings happened about an hour apart early Saturday morning. The first happened near 42nd and Bonny around 2:40 a.m.

A 36-year-old man was killed. Two people were arrested and two guns were recovered by police.

An hour later, officers were called to the scene of another fatal shooting near 52nd and Lisbon. A 50-year-old man was killed and a 43-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police are also asking for help from the public in locating a stolen vehicle which was used in a fatal hit-and-run on Friday night.

So far, no suspects have been arrested in that incident.