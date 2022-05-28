Two are dead and one is injured in two separate shootings that occurred in Milwaukee Friday night.

The first shooting took place at around 2:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of W. Bonny Pl. A 36-year-old man was shot and killed at the scene, according to Milwaukee Police. A 33 year-old woman and a 22 year old man were taken into custody and two guns were recovered. Police say the incident appeared to be domestic violence related. Charges are currently pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorneys Office.

The second shooting took place at around 3:45 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the 5200 block of W. Lisbon Ave. Upon arrival they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot and killed and a 46-year-old man with life threatening injuries who was immediately taken to the hospital.

Officials are still investigating the incident and are asking the public in help in identifying an unknown suspect. For any one with information you’re asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Autopsies for both victims are scheduled for Monday.