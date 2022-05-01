MILWAUKEE – Starting Sunday, May 1st, unregistered vehicles which are engaged in reckless driving can be towed away by the Milwaukee Police Department.

The new rule was approved earlier this year, but enforcement was delayed until May 1st so MPD and the Fire and Police Commission could get the word out to residents.

The new rule allows police to tow unregistered vehicles which are caught being driven recklessly, going more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, fleeing from officers or drag racing.