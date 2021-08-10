MILWAUKEE- Another round of potentially severe weather could be on the way tonight.

UPDATE 8:00

The NWS has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee and Milwaukee County until 8:15pm.

UPDATE 7:25

The NWS Severe Thunderstorm Warning now includes Sheboygan County until 8:15pm. Rest of SE Wisconsin remains under Thunderstorm Warning until 7:45pm.

UPDATE 6:55

The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning to include Milwaukee County until 7:45pm. Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Walworth, Dodge, Jefferson, and Waukesha also remain under a Thunderstorm Warning until 7:45pm.

UPDATE 6:15

The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover 8 counties in south-east Wisconsin until 7:45. Counties under the warning are Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Walworth, Dodge, Jefferson, and Waukesha.

A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 10pm.

UPDATE 5:50PM

A Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dodge and Jefferson Counties until 7 o’clock tonight. The Warning is in addition to the Thunderstorm Watch that’s in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until 10pm.

ORIGINAL POST

The National Weather Service issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in southeast Wisconsin including Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Walworth, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson. The watch will remain in effect until 10pm.