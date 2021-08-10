Update: 5:00 a.m.

Almost 115,000 We Energies customers remain without power.

Spokesperson Allison Trouy tells Wisconsin’s Morning News that crews are working nonstop to restore power, but it’s still too early to tell when it will be fully back.

Waukesha and Milwaukee counties are among the hardest hit.

Tree down on Lapham between 16th and 15th. Completely snapped and blocking part of the road. Also broke a street lamp on its way down. pic.twitter.com/lrupvXUOeV — Sarah McGrew (@sarahrosemcgrew) August 11, 2021

Tens of thousands are waking up without power in MKE. Hundreds of @we_energies crews have been working through the night to try and restore.



We’re seeing lots of damage. Now neighbors are worried about the heat that’s on the way today. Coverage continues now on #TMJ4NewsToday https://t.co/W1uG26dCjJ pic.twitter.com/i2KZhXjGNX — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) August 11, 2021

Original story:

Powerful thunderstorms, with strong winds and lightning, rolled through southeast Wisconsin Tuesday night.

The storms left plenty of damage and more than 130,000 We Energies customers out of power.

“This was a big time wind event,” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Gotter told WTMJ’s Scott Warras. “There are a lot of downed power lines and downed trees. This is going to take a long time to clean up.”

We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway urged customers to avoid downed power lines. “We appreciate everyone’s patience,” he said. “Power won’t be restored to everyone by tomorrow.”

For power outages, call 1-800-662-4797.

Caution while driving throughout tonight & your commute tomorrow morning. Lots of downed branches & power lines that will require some cleanup. @BrianGotter hopped on w/ Scott Warras & @MikeWTMJ on our Severe Weather Coverage pic.twitter.com/IuSQz2B9FL — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) August 11, 2021

