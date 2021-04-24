MADISON, Wis., (AP) – Authorities have discovered a body in Dane County that may be that of a woman who went missing earlier this week.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 59-year-old Eileen Brown flew into the Dane County Regional Airport from Baltimore on Wednesday and went missing after checking into a town of Burke hotel.

All of her belongings were in her room and her family said she has no ties to the Madison area The sheriff’s office found a body in a wooded area on Friday that matches Brown’s description.