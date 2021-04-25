MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old man is dead after a triple shooting Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. on the the 4200 block of W. Burleigh St.

Police say a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old man from Waukesha are also being treated at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.

Investigators are still looking into what led to the shooting.

It’s not known if police have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.