WAUKESHA, Wis. — First responders rushed to the Waukesha County Airport on Wednesday morning for reports of a plane that crash-landed — though airport officials could only confirm that they are looking into an “incident.”
Details are limited at this stage of the investigation as WTMJ’s News Team has reached out to Waukesha County authorities for confirmation.
The crash was first reported by Waukesha Alerts — a Twitter page that publishes breaking alerts based on scanner information in the community.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are confirmed.
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:
- Hoops hero Herro returns home to Wisconsin for jersey retirement
- Milwaukee police officer killed in line of duty ID’d as MKE native Peter E. Jerving
- Murder-for-hire charges filed against Oak Creek man accused of stabbing in-laws
- Aaron Rodgers fends off thirsty Raiders & Niners fans, isolating for 4 days to contemplate next steps
- SCAFFIDI EXCLUSIVE: Milwaukee Mayor discusses root causes in wake of MPD officer being killed in line of duty