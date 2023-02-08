WAUKESHA, Wis. — First responders rushed to the Waukesha County Airport on Wednesday morning for reports of a plane that crash-landed — though airport officials could only confirm that they are looking into an “incident.”

Details are limited at this stage of the investigation as WTMJ’s News Team has reached out to Waukesha County authorities for confirmation.

Flight radar from the plane that crashed at the Waukesha Airport. https://t.co/eLMnx3KpXO pic.twitter.com/r77XSUkDul — Waukesha Alerts (@WaukeshaAlerts) February 8, 2023

The crash was first reported by Waukesha Alerts — a Twitter page that publishes breaking alerts based on scanner information in the community.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are confirmed.

