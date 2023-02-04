MILWAUKEE- Former Whitnall High School basketball standout Tyler Herro was back where it all began Friday night. Herro was in attendance as his #14 jersey was hung in the rafters of his alma mater’s gym.

Herro played for Whitnall from 2014-2018 and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

“When I was in third grade, fourth grade, my dream wasn’t to go to the NBA, it was to be on Whitnall’s varsity team,” the NBA star said Friday night. “From there I continued to get more hungry for my ultimate dream of making it to the NBA. Being here today, seeing my brothers play, it’s become a full circle moment.”

Herro didn’t show up to Whitnall alone, he was flanked by a few of his Miami Heat teammates, including All-Star Bam Adebayo and former Marquette standout Jimmy Butler & his head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“We believe in Miami that we are a family, we have a certian culture that we abide by and I’m not the only player to have his jersey retired,” Herro said. “We support each other and we have a brotherhood we believe in and it’s the reason we’ve been so successful for the past three or four years.”

Following his career at Whitnall, Herro played a single season of college ball at the University of Kentucky. He was eventually drafted in the first round of the NBA draft by the Heat, where he’s been ever since. He recently signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $130 million.