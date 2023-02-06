The Waukesha Police Department arrested District 15 alderman Cory Payne for child abuse on Sunday February 5. The arrest happened after a domestic violence call was placed to the 100 block of Cecilia Ct.

According to a statement released by the department, responding officers found “no criteria for an arrest for domestic violence, however [they] continued to investigate an allegation of child abuse.”

After arriving at the scene, officers spoke to the adult female caller, who told them about an argument she had with Payne. Officers then spoke to her eight-year-old daughter, who told them that Payne had slapped her in the leg during that argument with her mother.

Payne was arrested without incident and taken to the Waukesha County Jail for arraignment. He is set to appear in court on the afternoon of Monday, February 6.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly released this statement about the arrest:

“I was made aware of the arrest of Alderman Cory Payne, District 15, last night. As always, anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until the issue is fully adjudicated in Court.

The alleged action is a serious crime and should be fully investigated by the appropriate authorities.

I respect the judicial process and will monitor this case as it navigates through the criminal justice system.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.