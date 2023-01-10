I simply tweeted last night tongue-in-cheek “are … we sure we want to expand the college football playoff?” I got reaction on both sides of the argument, but I don’t feel better about the thought of eight or twelve teams in just to say “oh as long as they get in, they have a chance.”

Let’s be honest with ourselves, the four hasn’t worked out either. There has been at least one blowout like this every year of the playoff. Don’t believe me? Here’s the list:

2015, Oregon over Florida State by 39.

2016 Alabama shuts out Michigan State 38-0.

2017 Clemson shuts out Ohio State 31-0.

2018 not really a blowout but 24-6 Alabama over Clemson.

2019 Clemson over Notre Dame 30-3.

2020 LSU boat-raced Oklahoma by 35.

2021 Alabama again by 18 points over Notre Dame.

And just last year, the SEC won the semifinal games by a 61-17 margin.

Let’s just go by the final AP poll ranking this year for an eight-team playoff. You’re telling me Washington would put up a fight against Georgia? Oh you want a 12-team playoff so the one seed gets a bye? You really think a team coming off a playoff quarterfinal game would then survive a fresh UGA team?

I don’t know how to tell you this, but football is not basketball. I’m not sure the beauty and parity of March Madness will carry over to the gridiron. Bigger isn’t always better.