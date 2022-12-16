MILWAUKEE — Authorities have reason to believe that a 20-year-old woman who died in the Milwaukee County Jail on Friday morning died by suicide.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), staff members at the Milwaukee County Jail found the woman in crisis inside her cell around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2022. They called for medics and EMS personnel to perform life-saving measures. Despite their best efforts, medics weren’t able to save her.

The woman, who was lodged in the jail since February on strangulation/suffocation charges and a misdemeanor for battery, was pronounced dead at the Milwaukee County Jail at 11:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on the behalf of its agency: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate.”

No details regarding the woman’s identity have been made public at this stage of the investigation.

As per Milwaukee County guidelines, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department will conduct an investigation into this death. In following such guidelines, any questions or inquiries about the situation will now be handled by Waukesha County investigators.

Another young man, 21-year-old Brieon Green, died by suicide in the Milwaukee County Jail earlier this year. Green was in custody for only three hours after he was arrested.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of killing mom makes court appearance