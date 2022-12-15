MILWAUKEE — On five separate occasions since late September, the same male suspect has robbed businesses around Southeast Wisconsin including four different Culver’s locations. Now, a hefty reward is being offered by the FBI Milwaukee Division for information leading to his arrest.

According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5 caucasian male is suspected of beginning his crime spree on Sept. 26, 2022 with a visit to the Culver’s location in Lake Mills. Authorities say that he approached the drive-thru window in a red four-door Jeep Wrangler without license plates in each of his robberies. The suspect allegedly passed a note to the cashier demanding money, claiming he was armed with a gun.

10 days later, the same suspect is accused of robbing the Culver’s in Janesville. He’s connected to a robbery at the Mequon location four days after that, and again in Beloit on October 26. FBI officials say the suspect robbed a Best Buy on December 5 after going quiet during November.

The suspect is listed at 300 lbs with brown hair and a brown goatee. Screenshots from surveillance footage in the Best Buy robbery in progress showed the suspect in a blue hoodie with a bright yellow logo in the middle.

Authorities haven’t given any reason to believe that they have confirmed his identity. Due to the threatening nature of his crimes across Wisconsin, the FBI considers him armed and dangerous, so civilians should not approach him.

Instead, you can contact the FBI at 414-276-4684 or call 911 if you notice the suspect or have information to contribute. To raise the stakes, the FBI has issued a $10,000 reward for information that leads directly to the suspect being identified and arrested for these five Wisconsin robberies.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

