MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Students of Park View Middle School fell ill and fainted while rehearsing for their choir performance at Mukwonago High School, numerous sources confirmed to WTMJ on Thursday.

A group of middle school choir students suddenly displayed symptoms of illness during their practice session on Dec. 15, 2022. An email sent to families by Park View Principal Luke Spielman, which WTMJ later confirmed with the Mukwonago Police Chief, states that some of the students began to faint.

Immediately, nurses and other faculty from the Mukwonago Area School District began to help the sickly children while others offered emotional support for their classmates, many of whom were under duress.

Parents of the students who fell ill were contacted to bring their children home for the rest of the day. Everyone else was brought back to the middle school campus. Due to the stressful and traumatizing nature of the incident, Mukwonago school leaders decided to delay Park View Middle School’s concert.

Mukwonago Police Chief told WTMJ’s John Mercure that authorities were informed by a school resource officer, but police were not called back to the scene as it was handled internally by school officials. Police haven’t found any reason to believe carbon monoxide was a factor in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

