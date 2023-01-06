MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says that he will soon announce a ban on the use of TikTok on state phones, joining the growing number of states that prohibited the popular social media app that national lawmakers are trying to ban. Evers told WISN-TV on Friday that he will order a ban as soon as early next week. He said the decision came after he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on Evers last month to ban the app, citing their concerns that the Chinese government could use TikTok to spy on users and spread propaganda.

