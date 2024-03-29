There are three (3) ways to enter the Sweepstakes:

Make a Qualifying Purchase: Purchase qualifying products at Kwik Trip, Inc. in WI using a registered Kwik Rewards account. During the Sweepstakes Period, visit a participating Kwik Trip, Inc. store and purchase the qualifying product designated for the applicable entry period identified in the complete contest rules.

NOTE — Sweepstakes Opt-Out: If you wish to make a Qualifying Purchase using your registered Kwik Rewards account without being entered into the Sweepstakes, you may hand print your name, date of birth, phone number, zip code and email address associated with your Kwik Rewards account on a piece of paper and mail it in an envelope with proper postage to “Brewers Around the Bases – OPT OUT,” c/o Marketing, 1626 Oak St P.O. Box 1477, La Crosse, WI 54602. Your Opt-Out request will be applied to the drawing after receipt. Your opt-out must be postmarked by August 25, 2024 and received by September 3, 2024 in order for your entries to be removed from the drawing.

Free Mail-In: During the Sweepstakes Period, to enter without making a purchase, hand print your full name, street address, (no P.O. Boxes), day/evening/cellular phone number (if any), email address, and date of birth on a 3.5” x 6” piece of paper and mail it in an envelope with proper postage to “Brewers Around the Bases – Sweeps Entry,” Marketing, 1626 Oak Street P.O. Box 1477, La Crosse, WI 54602. Kwik Rewards Points: Spend Rewards Points on Sweepstakes entries within a registered Kwik Rewards account.

Click here for complete contest rules.