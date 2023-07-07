The Brew Crew was on fire tonight facing the Cincinnati Reds in Milwaukee. It all started in the first inning with a double from Tristan Contreras, setting up an RBI double for Willy Adames and another RBI Double from Owen Miller later in the inning. Joey Weimer scored a 2-run homer in the second inning, and despite three runs scored from the Reds, Willy Adames and Victor Caratini sealed the Milwaukee victory with three more runs later in the game. Dominic Cotroneo breaks it all down with help from Craig Coshun on tonight’s Brewers Extra Innings!