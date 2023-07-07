RACINE CO. – Deputy Joshua LaForge of the Racine County Sheriff’s Department passed away from an unexpected heart attack while exercising. Deputy LaForge was 41 years old at the time of passing and had served in law enforcement for 18 years.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 12 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant. Law enforcement honors will take place the following Thursday and will be live-streamed. The link will be on the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page 1 hour prior to the service

Deputy LaForge leaves behind a wife of 19 years and 3 children.