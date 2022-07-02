(AP) – Oneil Cruz collected his 12th RBI in 13 games this season to help Pittsburgh Pirates bounce back from a blowout loss with a 7-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 23-year-old prospect put the Pirates up 4-1 with two outs in the fourth on a 392-foot solo blast to right with a 112.3 mph exit velocity that chased Brewers starter Aaron Ashby.

Pirates right-hander Bryse Wilson picked up his first win since Sept. 18, 2021.

He allowed two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts over six innings.

Pittsburgh has taken two of three in the four-game set, despite losing 19-2 on Friday.

Pirates closer David Bednar pitched the ninth for his 12th save.