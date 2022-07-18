You’ve found the right way to kick off your week with this three-hour edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras! For starters, have you seen the renderings of the new Milwaukee Public Museum? What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see the images? Then, Scott has some advice for those who drive sportscars — go faster! Some sobering news today as it was learned just how many law enforcement officers arrived at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Scott delves into the stark juxtaposition between that tragedy and the one that unfolded inside a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, this past weekend. All that, plus a “Great Scott!” that will make you think twice the next time you pass by the monkey exhibit at the zoo.



You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!